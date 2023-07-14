comscore HTA pursues governance study and quality assurance program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HTA pursues governance study and quality assurance program

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority board referenced building trust with state lawmakers and the community several times during a Thursday special meeting where they greenlighted a new quality assurance push and approved a proposal identifying what to seek in a contractor for a third-party tourism governance study. Read more

Previous Story
Reward for leads on monk seal death increased to $8,800

Scroll Up