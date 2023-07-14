comscore Judge is asked to reconsider school search ruling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judge is asked to reconsider school search ruling

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018 On Tuesday a Circuit Court judge sided with Kapolei Charter School and its director over a 2019 search of three students.

An attorney representing three former Kapolei Charter School students asked a Circuit Court judge Thursday to reconsider his ruling in favor of the school and state in a dispute over three students who were searched following allegations of cannabis use and vaping on a field trip. Read more

