Kulanihakoi High School on Maui to finally open Aug. 7

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 18 The opening of Kulanihakoi High School on Maui has been delayed by safety concerns with crossing Piilani Highway. Above, on-campus views from earlier this year are seen.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 18 The opening of Kulanihakoi High School on Maui has been delayed by safety concerns with crossing Piilani Highway. Above, exterior views from earlier this year are seen.

After more than a decade of bureaucratic missteps that have left a $245 million Maui public school campus standing unused for far longer than expected, state and county officials have reached an agreement to finally allow Kulanihakoi High School to open to students when the school year starts Aug. 7. Read more

