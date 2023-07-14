comscore Man allegedly moved meth, money between states | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man allegedly moved meth, money between states

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

A man who allegedly told authorities he was recruited by a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization, given fake identification and a trip to Hilo, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday after Hawaii police found him with more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine. Read more

