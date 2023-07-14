Local college volleyball teams make grade

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball programs received United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Awards for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. Read more

At the Division II level, all three local women’s college teams — Chaminade, Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific — earned USMC/AVCA Team Academic Awards.

To be recognized, teams must maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average.

Both UH teams were honored for the third consecutive season. The BeachBows had a 3.62 GPA, while the indoor squad posted a 3.54.

3 more Transpac winners announced

Winners in Divisions 4, 5 and 6 were determined Thursday for the Transpacific Yacht Race, a 2,225-nautical-mile race that started off San Pedro, Calif., and ends off Diamond Head.

Standish Fleming’s Nereid claimed Division 4, Dave Moore’s Santa Cruz 52 Westerly won Division 5, and Cecil and Alyson Rossi’s Farr 57 Ho‘okolohe took Division 6.

Winners in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 were announced Tuesday.

Two yachts have yet to complete the race as of Thursday.