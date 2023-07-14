Hawaii Beat | Sports Local college volleyball teams make grade By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball programs received United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Awards for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball programs received United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Awards for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. At the Division II level, all three local women’s college teams — Chaminade, Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific — earned USMC/AVCA Team Academic Awards. To be recognized, teams must maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. Both UH teams were honored for the third consecutive season. The BeachBows had a 3.62 GPA, while the indoor squad posted a 3.54. 3 more Transpac winners announced Winners in Divisions 4, 5 and 6 were determined Thursday for the Transpacific Yacht Race, a 2,225-nautical-mile race that started off San Pedro, Calif., and ends off Diamond Head. Standish Fleming’s Nereid claimed Division 4, Dave Moore’s Santa Cruz 52 Westerly won Division 5, and Cecil and Alyson Rossi’s Farr 57 Ho‘okolohe took Division 6. Winners in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 were announced Tuesday. Two yachts have yet to complete the race as of Thursday. Previous Story Attending school will never ‘be a bad decision,’ Corpuz says Next Story Scoreboard – July 14, 2023