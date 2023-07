Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bruce Voss graduated from Kalaheo High School and remained a supporter of the school through the Kalaheo High School Foundation. His children attended public school. He has ties to Hawaii public schools through his family. His parents and wife have been public school teachers.

This dedication of interest in the public schools of Hawaii is needed on the state Board of Education (“State school board shake-up raises questions,” Star-Advertiser, June 14).

Paula Ress

Kailua

