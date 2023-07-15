comscore Editorial: Justices at UH law school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Justices at UH law school

  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

Due to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ egregious acceptance and nondisclosure of lavish trips paid by private donors, there is now a bright, bright spotlight on trips taken by all justices when court’s out of session. Read more

