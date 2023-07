Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The “medical respite” kauhale called Pulama Ola takes in homeless people well enough to be discharged from a hospital but not healthy enough to live safely on the street, where even minor wounds can turn septic. Read more

Hawaii’s latest and first-of-its-kind kauhale to house homeless patients has taken in a woman undergoing chemotherapy, patients recovering from surgery and a stroke victim in its first six weeks of operation. It sits strategically between The Queen’s Medical Center, the governor’s mansion and the state Health and Education departments off Punchbowl Street.

The “medical respite” kauhale called Pulama Ola takes in homeless people well enough to be discharged from a hospital but not healthy enough to live safely on the street, where even minor wounds can turn septic.

“We take for granted having a home and a safe place to be, a clean place to be after we go through something traumatic in the hospital,” Darrah Kauhane- Floerke, executive director of Project Vision, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” live­stream program Friday.

Just as important, one resident is now preparing to move into permanent housing after five years of being homeless, Kauhane- Floerke and state homeless coordinator James Koshiba told “Spotlight.”

Project Vision was created with a focus on optometry and ophthalmology but now helps run Pulama Ola and also provides hot showers and toilets to its residents, along with other homeless people around the Capitol district.

So far, 306 people who do not live in Pulama Ola have used Project Vision’s Hiehie hygiene trailer, including one man who said he and friends are now pursuing jobs since they have a place to shower.

“That just shows you how many of the neighbors are grateful for this new resource for them,” Kauhane- Floerke said.

Asked about initial resistance to the kauhale from downtown residents, Koshiba said there was “quite a bit.”

Some critics said the kauhale would attract more homeless people, but the response was that the Capitol district already has lots of homeless people who have nowhere to go to the bathroom, stay clean or get medical help to reduce their reliance on Queen’s.

“A lot of the NIMBY-ism comes from the unknown,” Koshiba said.

Both residents and nonresidents of Pulama Ola now get wound care, proper hygiene and social service assistance, such as acquiring birth certificates, government ID or Social Security cards necessary for jobs and permanent housing.

The stroke victim thought he was suffering another stroke. Instead of another costly visit to Queen’s emergency room, Koshiba said an on-site nurse checked his vitals and determined there was no need for another hospital trip.

Like the original and future kauhale, Koshiba said the goal is to create a sense of community. At Pulama Ola one resident takes the woman undergoing chemotherapy to her medical appointments. Another helps with security. One wipes down surfaces. And several have taken over responsibility for gardening.

One resident who just received a new wheelchair wants to donate her old one to a homeless nonresident who could use it.

After talking about community resistance to Pulama Ola, Koshiba and Kauhane-Floerke also said there has been much community generosity.

Some people have donated food, clothing and toiletries. An artist gave paintings, which the residents chose from to decorate their tiny homes for the first time “since they were little,” Kauhane- Floerke said.

Others have provided board games, and there are regular communal events, such as bingo.

Kauhane-Floerke asked anyone with special talents to volunteer to share their skills and get to know the residents, including people who can teach arts and crafts.