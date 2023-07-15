Young girls get a glimpse of Army, college life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Herleigh-May Antolin-Somildam, 11, looks up after a round of push-ups during the drills.
Hawaii female students from the Youth Impact Program experienced “Army Life” on Friday and learned about teamwork, physical fitness and the Army profession. Soldier volunteers coached students in various games and activities, which included a muscular endurance challenge with participants performing sprint, drag and carry exercises. Leading the haka was Sgt. Nhoueh Yiite Landford with the 25th Infantry Division.
Taylor Sagapolutele, 12, grimaces as she carries a 35-pound kettlebell.
Major Lacie Hutchins from the 25th Infantry Division performs the haka.