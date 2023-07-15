comscore Young girls get a glimpse of Army, college life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Young girls get a glimpse of Army, college life

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Herleigh-May Antolin-Somildam, 11, looks up after a round of push-ups during the drills.

    Herleigh-May Antolin-Somildam, 11, looks up after a round of push-ups during the drills.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii female students from the Youth Impact Program experienced “Army Life” on Friday and learned about teamwork, physical fitness and the Army profession. Soldier volunteers coached students in various games and activities, which included a muscular endurance challenge with participants performing sprint, drag and carry exercises. Leading the haka was Sgt. Nhoueh Yiite Landford with the 25th Infantry Division.

    Hawaii female students from the Youth Impact Program experienced “Army Life” on Friday and learned about teamwork, physical fitness and the Army profession. Soldier volunteers coached students in various games and activities, which included a muscular endurance challenge with participants performing sprint, drag and carry exercises. Leading the haka was Sgt. Nhoueh Yiite Landford with the 25th Infantry Division.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Taylor Sagapolutele, 12, grimaces as she carries a 35-pound kettlebell.

    Taylor Sagapolutele, 12, grimaces as she carries a 35-pound kettlebell.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Major Lacie Hutchins from the 25th Infantry Division performs the haka.

    Major Lacie Hutchins from the 25th Infantry Division performs the haka.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Princess Brown, 12, sprints during a drill.

    Princess Brown, 12, sprints during a drill.

The nationwide YIP has 44 programs across 15 universities run by NCAA student-athletes, university officials, military service members and public school teachers who volunteer for the program. But Hawaii is the only state currently running a program for girls. Read more

