Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Season tickets for the 2023 UH football season go on sale Monday. Read more

Season tickets for the 2023 UH football season go on sale Monday. Tickets can be purchased by visiting etickethawaii.com, calling 808-944-2697 or visiting the SimpliFi Arena Box Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Sideline sections at the Ching Complex start at $300 for the Makai sideline and $400 for the Mauka sideline. The Diamond Head and Ewa end zones are $150 for general admission. There are seven home games this season.