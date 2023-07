Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) put out a news release with information for those departing Hawaii’s airports this summer. Read more

Last month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) put out a news release with information for those departing Hawaii’s airports this summer.

It anticipated that a record number of people will be screened through security checkpoints at airports here and at airports nationwide this summer, surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic volumes. With high passenger volumes, officials with TSA are encouraging travelers to plan ahead and be prepared.

The busiest times at the Honolulu airport’s checkpoints are generally 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The busiest days to travel locally and nationally are Thursdays and Fridays as well as Sundays and Mondays. TSA said it strives to get travelers through the general security screening process in less than 30 minutes and through TSA PreCheck screening in less than 10 minutes.

TSA advised all travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to complete every step of the airport travel process.

TSA PreCheck changes

TSA PreCheck expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their travel size liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on.

Previously, children 12 and under have been permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary. Now, teenagers aged 13-17 can accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass.

On average, 89% of TSA PreCheck-eligible travelers waited five minutes or less to be screened through the security checkpoint during the month of April. TSA PreCheck enrollment is offered at two locations in Honolulu; in Wailuku, Maui; in Kapaa, Kauai; and in Hilo on Hawaii island. See www.tsa.gov/precheck.

Summer travel tips

Travelers have the ability to impact the efficiency of the airport travel experience. To be prepared, TSA and airport officials recommend the following:

>> Pack smart. Travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags prior to leaving home. Ensure that carry-ons do not contain prohibited items since they slow down the security screening process. To determine whether an item is allowed or prohibited in carry-on luggage, download the MyTSA app and use the “What Can I Bring?” feature.

>> Empty pockets prior to arriving in the checkpoint. Place wallets, phones, keys, sunglasses and other loose items from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will ensure personal items are not left behind.

>> Listen for guidance from TSA officers. Hawaii’s airports have security screening technologies in use that may allow travelers not to present a boarding pass during the travel document checking process or leave all items in their carry-on luggage as it is screened. Listen for directions that will make for a more streamlined, convenient and time-saving experience.

>> Follow the rule for traveling with liquids. Sunscreen, creams, bug spray and other liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less in carry-on luggage. Any liquids in quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should travel in checked baggage.