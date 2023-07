Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since its inception in September 2022, the Safe and Sound program — led by the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association (WBIDA), the mayor’s office, Honolulu Police Department, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and other community partners — has rallied to collectively reduce crime in Waikiki. Almost a year in, we are experiencing transformative change.

According to data provided by the Police Department, there has been an impressive reduction in crime rates in Waikiki. Comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2023, the area saw an 82% reduction in drug- and alcohol-related offenses, a substantial 64% decrease in robberies, a 41% reduction in criminal property damage, and a 16% reduction in thefts.

One of the measures contributing to these reductions has been the imposition of geographic restrictions on habitual crime offenders. Since the start of the Safe and Sound program, 155 individuals have been restricted from Waikiki due to their criminal activities.

Professor Karl Kim and his team from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Hawaii conducted two surveys in September 2022 and May 2023 to provide a clear before-and-after picture of our efforts on homelessness. In the most recent survey, the team observed a 43% decrease in homelessness across the overall study area. More strikingly, within the main corridor of Waikiki, encompassing areas around Kalakaua Avenue and the beach, the number of homeless individuals decreased from 111 to 36, a significant 68% decrease.

Organizations such as The Institute for Human Services, Partners in Care and others have contributed significantly to the mission of helping people find permanent housing and receiving the mental health care they desperately need. The Waikiki Business Improvement District Association has also invested resources into employing community outreach workers to pair homeless individuals with partner nonprofit organizations or public health assistance.

In addition, the Safe and Sound program has led us to pioneer an innovative “second chance” employment initiative that supports recently released inmates from the Laumauka Work Furlough Center (LWFC). The LWFC, managed by Oahu Community Correctional Center, serves a vital role in providing these individuals with the opportunity to maintain and enhance their job skills, earn a wage, and gradually reintegrate into society while serving their sentences.

The WBIDA has employed 14 of these individuals as “aloha ambassadors,” indicating the creation of meaningful, sustainable employment pathways.

An overwhelming majority of visitors ranked Hawaii as a safe and secure destination, according to the results of the visitor satisfaction and activity survey completed by the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, which found that at least 95% of visitors from each major market area rated Hawaii as “excellent” or “above average” when it comes to being safe and secure.

Challenges still persist. We acknowledge that crime and homelessness, while reduced, are far from eradicated. As we applaud the progress of Safe and Sound, much more work lies ahead.

We extend an open invitation to all residents, businesses and stakeholders to contribute to this ongoing mission. Your support, engagement and perseverance are paramount to achieve our vision of a safe and sound Waikiki.

We express our profound gratitude to all who have contributed to the Safe and Sound program. Together, we can work toward a Waikiki that is not just safe and sound, but is a paragon of sustainable urban living.

Paul Kosasa is CEO of ABC Stores and board chairman of the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association (WBIDA); Trevor Abarzua is president and executive director of WBIDA.