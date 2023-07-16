comscore Hawaii’s theater season begins Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s theater season begins Friday

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A new year of island theater begins Friday with the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s nontraditional production of “Measure for Measure” opening at The Arts at Marks Garage, and KOA presenting “Collective Rage,” the conflicts of five women named Betty. Read more

