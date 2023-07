Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Male falsetto singers are invited to sign up for the 21st annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest on Sept. 23.

The contest, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, is open to male soloists who have not been signed to a recording contract, released a solo album or won another falsetto contest.

Contestants are encouraged to play a musical instrument during their performance.

Apply online by Sept. 8 at 808ne.ws/falsettocontest or go to festivalsofaloha.com, click on “Falsetto Contest” and then click on “Richard Ho‘opi‘i.”