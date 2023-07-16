Features Waikiki plant sale to benefit kupuna By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Waikiki Community Center will hold a plant sale Saturday to raise funds for hot meals and groceries for kupuna. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Waikiki Community Center will hold a plant sale Saturday to raise funds for hot meals and groceries for kupuna. The sale is from 2 to 5 p.m. in the center’s auditorium at 310 Paoakalani Ave. and parking is free. Hot dogs, soft-serve ice cream and cold drinks will be available. The center started a garden club for its older adults during the pandemic so they could safely participate in an outdoor activity. University of Hawaii Master Gardeners, Eagle Scouts and volunteers worked to set up the garden. The sale also gives older adults the opportunity to meet more gardeners in the community while supporting small backyard plant vendors. Proceeds are raised by a $35 registration fee for the vendors, who will keep the monies from their plant sales. Call 808-923-1802 or visit waikikicommunity center.org. Previous Story K-Drama: Hong-joo defies fate on ‘Sleeping’