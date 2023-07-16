Waikiki plant sale to benefit kupuna

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waikiki Community Center will hold a plant sale Saturday to raise funds for hot meals and groceries for kupuna.

The sale is from 2 to 5 p.m. in the center’s auditorium at 310 Paoakalani Ave. and parking is free. Hot dogs, soft-serve ice cream and cold drinks will be available.

The center started a garden club for its older adults during the pandemic so they could safely participate in an outdoor activity. University of Hawaii Master Gardeners, ­Eagle Scouts and volunteers worked to set up the garden.

The sale also gives older adults the opportunity to meet more gardeners in the community while supporting small backyard plant vendors. Proceeds are raised by a $35 registration fee for the vendors, who will keep the monies from their plant sales.

Call 808-923-1802 or visit waikikicommunity center.org.