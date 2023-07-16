comscore Waikiki plant sale to benefit kupuna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waikiki plant sale to benefit kupuna

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Waikiki Community Center will hold a plant sale Saturday to raise funds for hot meals and groceries for kupuna. Read more

