Stakes are high in deal for high-hazard Oahu dam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Stakes are high in deal for high-hazard Oahu dam

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A panoramic view of the concrete spillway behind the Wahiawa reservoir’s dirt dam. The spillway drops into a ravine to the left.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A view from the concrete dam’s spillway toward the Wahiawa reservoir.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An overall view of the Wahiawa reservoir, with the dam to the left. The dam protects parts of Haleiwa and Waialua from flooding.

Dole Food Co. Hawaii, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Dole plc, faces fines tied to deficiency notices involving the safety of the Wahiawa dam dating back to 2009. Read more

