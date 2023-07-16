Stakes are high in deal for high-hazard Oahu dam
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A panoramic view of the concrete spillway behind the Wahiawa reservoir’s dirt dam. The spillway drops into a ravine to the left.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view from the concrete dam’s spillway toward the Wahiawa reservoir.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
An overall view of the Wahiawa reservoir, with the dam to the left. The dam protects parts of Haleiwa and Waialua from flooding.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree