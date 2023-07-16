comscore Bobby Curran back on air on limited basis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Bobby Curran back on air on limited basis

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  Bobby Curran

    Bobby Curran

    Bobby Curran

Curran, who underwent a life-saving, double-lung transplant last November, will return as host of his self-titled sports talk show on KKEA, 1420-AM. Read more

