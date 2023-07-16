Bobby Curran back on air on limited basis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Curran, who underwent a life-saving, double-lung transplant last November, will return as host of his self-titled sports talk show on KKEA, 1420-AM. Read more

Sportscaster Bobby Curran is set to the return to the airwaves on July 24.

Curran, who underwent a life-saving, double-lung transplant last November, will return as host of his self-titled sports talk show on KKEA, 1420-AM. Curran will be on the air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Curran said his situation will be reviewed after a month. “My goal is to get back up to three hours (per day) as quickly as possible,” Curran said of his previous schedule. “I suspect it’ll be two hours and then three.”

He also is hopeful of resuming as play-by-play announcer for KKEA’s broadcasts of University of Hawaii men’s basketball games.

Curran also was the play-by-play announcer of UH football games for 32 years before he was diagnosed with emphysema, a potentially life-threatening ailment that leads to labored breathing and lung damage. Curran was a long-time smoker before quitting about 18 years ago.

Curran’s condition was first exacerbated when he experienced oxygen-intake problems a couple of hours ahead of the Warriors’ 2021 football game against Nevada in Reno. Reno is 4,505 feet above sea level. His oxygen saturation that day was 83% —a reading below 92% is a concern.

Curran missed that game but called the final six games of the 2021 football season, bringing his total of UH football broadcasts to 406, a record. He also called all of the UH basketball games during the 2021-22 season.

But a year ago, he was told he needed a double lung transplant. Without it, he recalled being told, “I would be dead by Christmas.” The doctor added: “You are a very sick man.”

Last October, Curran underwent extensive medical tests at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. A 30-member committee decided Curran met the criteria for a transplant but had to remain in Phoenix until a donor was found. He underwent the transplant on Nov. 17.

While rehabilitating in Phoenix, Curran was unable to attend the April ceremony celebrating his induction into UH’s Circle of Honor. But he fulfilled his goal of attending his son Finn’s graduation from Mid-Pacific Institute in May.

Curran has to undergo regular testing in Phoenix. But with exercise and twice-weekly sessions with a trainer, Curran is enjoyed renewed good health. His oxygen saturation is at 98%-99% — “100 sometimes,” Curran said.

Curran said doctors still are “tweaking” his medications, noting it often takes time to monitor the effects. “It’s not like instant oatmeal,” he said.

Last month, Curran received medical clearance to return to work.

He said he turned the guest room of his Hawaii Kai house into a “mini studio,” where he will do his radio show.

He also has resumed his pattern of awakening at 4 a.m. “I get the coffee made, and see what happened overnight, and all that stuff,” he said.

Curran added: “I’m excited to get back to work. I’ll try to make it a great hour and see how it goes.”