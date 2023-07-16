Hawaii coach Timmy Chang going back to his offensive roots
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER
UH quarterback Brayden Schager looked to pass against Utah State at the Ching Complex on Nov. 12.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watched during practice during spring training in February.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree