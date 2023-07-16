Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Gerald Hong, Michelle Hong and Clayton “Worm” Chinen discovered Teddy’s Bigger Burgers Hawaii in Shibuya City, Tokyo, in November. Photo by Donna Tajiri.
Lisa Kumbroch of Honolulu spotted an
Air Kona tour bus while on a cruise stop in Pireaus, Greece, near Athens, in November. Photo by Rainer Kumbroch.
Honolulu residents, from left, Lane and Iris Toguchi; Konrad Ikei; Richard and Carin Lim; Warren and Lori Kunimoto; and Helen and Michael Kwok stopped in front of the Hawaii Resort in Duong Dong, Phu Quoc, Vietnam, in October. Photo by a private transportation driver.