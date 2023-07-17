Letter: Abandoning animals is a misdemeanor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the week of June 5, I approached a lanai with three or four beautiful young kittens on Kalaniiki Street. The kittens were huddled together and scared. I tried to catch them, but they ran. Some supposedly good-hearted person dropped the young kittens and left.

We initially tried to trap the little babies with no luck. One-and-a-half months later we found two struggling emaciated kittens who could barely walk. Two of the litter were already dead and others near death. Love or hate cats, death by starvation is a horrible death.

Does the good-hearted person know:

1. That Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 711-1109.7, entitled Pet Animal or Equine Animal Desertion, says that anyone who deserts an animal — defined as leaving without the intent to return — is guilty of a misdemeanor with a fine of $1,000 in addition to any other penalties?

2. That the kittens either starved to death or were killed by other animals?

3. That they are responsible for their kittens’ deaths?

Now they do!

Peggy Regentine

Kalani Valley

