Letter: Criminals get out of jail, free to steal again

I supposed there is a new criminal justice system called catch and release, just like fishing.

When a criminal is caught stealing over and over numerous times, like the recent individual who got caught at Home Depot, he is released back into the community to steal again, to try not to get caught, again. But no worries, if he gets caught, all he needs to do is present a get-out-of-jail card, get it punched and get thrown back into society.

This special card has 100 get-out-of-jail-free options, unless the individual does something real bad, then he gets to go to jail immediately.

But until then, a slap on the wrist, a lecture from the judge and off you go! See you again, till the next time!

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

