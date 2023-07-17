comscore Letter: Criminals get out of jail, free to steal again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Criminals get out of jail, free to steal again

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I supposed there is a new criminal justice system called catch and release, just like fishing. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: HART should make deal over Kalihi land

Scroll Up