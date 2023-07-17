Letter: Extend loan payments to help those in debt

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A good way to help students pay back loans is to give them an additional five year to repay.

Also, regarding having the ones with a good credit score paying more for a mortgage loan: Have lenders give the ones with lower scores a 35-year mortgage instead of 30 years.

Webster Low

Waialae Iki

