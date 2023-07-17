comscore Letter: Extend loan payments to help those in debt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Extend loan payments to help those in debt

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A good way to help students pay back loans is to give them an additional five year to repay. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: HART should make deal over Kalihi land

Scroll Up