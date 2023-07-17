Letter: Rail system needs to get on a workers’ schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have been waiting for decades for mass transit. Many of us demonstrated and testified for rail. Read more

We and the workers need regular hours now! We need to use what we supported all these decades.

Carolyn Martinez Golojuch

Kapolei

