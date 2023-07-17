Complaints swirl at Kakaako state affordable-housing project
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 21
Resident Roland Manuel has been forced to use a vacant bathroom down the hall while repairs are being done at his apartment. Construction materials are seen stored in his unit.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 10
Renters from the Honuakaha complex at 545 Queen St. protest about the living conditions in the building.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree