comscore Congressional delegation tours Hawaii and Pacific allies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Congressional delegation tours Hawaii and Pacific allies

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jill Tokuda

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jill Tokuda

Hawaii’s first-term U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda joined a contingent of lawmakers in June for a tour of Oahu, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Okinawa as Congress prepares to lay out its priorities amid geopolitical tensions. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: July 7-13, 2023

Scroll Up