comscore International Market Place releases historical audio tour | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

International Market Place releases historical audio tour

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Donn’s Treehouse, above, sits among the iconic banyan trees at the International Market Place.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Donn’s Treehouse, above, sits among the iconic banyan trees at the International Market Place.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Many statues of historic people of Hawaii dot the marketplace, including one of Kamehameha IV, above.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Many statues of historic people of Hawaii dot the marketplace, including one of Kamehameha IV, above.

Visitors to the International Market Place now have the option to experience a free audio story tour that launched earlier this month on the TravelStorys application. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: July 7-13, 2023

Scroll Up