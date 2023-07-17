Mike White ends 37-year run at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:29 p.m.
-
KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL / 2006
Mike White, general manager of the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, supported cleanups at Kahoolawe and other community service projects during his 37 year tenure at the hotel.
