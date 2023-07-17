comscore Mike White ends 37-year run at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mike White ends 37-year run at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL / 2006 Mike White, general manager of the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, supported cleanups at Kahoolawe and other community service projects during his 37 year tenure at the hotel.

Michael White, general manager of Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn on Maui, is retiring after 37 years at the property, which was dubbed “Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel” by the Waiaha Foundation during his tenure. Read more

