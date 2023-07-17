comscore Most in Hawaii not prepared for natural disaster, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Most in Hawaii not prepared for natural disaster, study finds

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Chad Buck

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Chad Buck

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center recently installed a “pre-covery pod” with about 200,000 meal packets with a 25-year shelf life for Waianae in the event of a natural disaster. There are plans to install more pods around the state.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center recently installed a “pre-covery pod” with about 200,000 meal packets with a 25-year shelf life for Waianae in the event of a natural disaster. There are plans to install more pods around the state.

Most Hawaii households do not have enough water, food or medicine in the event of a natural disaster, despite what they might think, a recent study by University of Hawaii researchers has found. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: July 7-13, 2023

Scroll Up