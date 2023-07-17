comscore Pending demolition raises residents’ ire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pending demolition raises residents’ ire

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Unionized hotel workers, tenants’ rights advocates and residents facing eviction from a Moiliili rental complex slated for demolition all appeared last week at Honolulu Hale to object to the lack of truly affordable housing on Oahu. Read more

