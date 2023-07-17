Tropical Storm Calvin on track toward Big Isle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A weakened Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast for either a direct hit or near-miss for Hawaii island by Wednesday, bringing the risk of heavy rainfall, dangerous surf and rip current conditions to other parts of the state, too.

Calvin was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher guests and was centered 1,150 miles east of Hilo moving west at 17 mph, according to a 5 p.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Calvin’s latest five-day forecast track has the storm near or over Hawaii island Wednesday as a minimal tropical storm with 40 mph maximum sustained winds, then passing south of the other islands as a tropical depression and dissipating late in the week after it moves west away from the state.

NHC said swells “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.” Forecasters added that rainfall, which could range from 4 to 7 inches on Hawaii island, and 1 to 4 inches in other parts of the state, “could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.”

Shayne Enright, spokesperson for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said Sunday, “We are currently expecting the surf to come up on the east side of Oahu,” which she said could happen as early as today.

“It’s going to be a combination of high surf, high tide and strong currents, and we just want people to be vigilant,” Enright said. “We might not see rain or strong winds, but the surf still might come up, and it could rise quickly.”

She recommends monitoring the latest surf and weather conditions, taking a buddy and going to locations where lifeguards are present. Those caught in rip currents must swim parallel to the shore, Enright added.

Find Oahu’s lifeguard towers and staffing information at emergencyservices.honolulu.gov/ocean-safety-lifeguard-services/lifeguard-tower-locations.

Visit hawaiibeachsafety.com for the latest beach conditions across the state.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also is pushing preparedness for Calvin and for this year’s overall hurricane season. As many as four to seven storm, an “above-normal” forecast, could move through a region that includes Hawaii.

Get emergency alerts from your county at dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready.

HI-EMA recommends stockpiling a 14-day supply of food and other essentials. Visit dod.hawaii.gov/ hiema/files/2021/06/2WeeksReadyBrochure.pdf.