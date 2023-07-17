Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: July 7-13, 2023 Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, July 7-13 >> Miguel Alvarado and Ofelia Diaz >> Dwayne Edward Antwine and Courtney Michelle King >> Merlee Antolin Banez and Ireneo Cabahug Neiss >> Erika Kaylyn Benyish and Gerard Francis Richmond >> Ruby-Ann Jennie-Lee Kawaiolaonalani Boucher-Eva and Kevin Kealiinui Barrozo >> Tyler Donald Bruss and Heather Marie Whiting >> Nicholas Kikikikopa Chang and Vanessa Camille Ronquillo >> James Wei-Yin Chau and Vanessa Pelayo Aguinaldo >> Charlie Cota and Nataly Cruz-Alpizar >> Wesley Michael Degeneffe and Raquel Megan Murphy >> Tanner Archie Edwards and Paige Reanne Baker >> Tiffany Yonaha Eulalio and Chansen Richard Hesia-Murphy >> Ciji Dawn Goodman and John Patrick Bauer >> Nainoa Kawananakoa Gumapac-Mcguire and Siobhan Mairead McTiernan >> Gregory Stephen Haffner and Lillian Tomiko Okamuro >> Zachary Stephen Halter and Chandra Earl >> Korina Nicole Hansen and Fernando Diego Caballero >> Christopher Lee Hanson Jr. and Gabriella Terese Salamone >> Katelyn Marie Homandberg and Savannah Ruth Slate >> Rosa Maria Johnson and Jose Antonio Morales >> Marichelle Mariano Joven and Quincy Trey Barclay >> Scott Kawika Kan and Caroline Akouvi Forsythe >> Janna Elizabeth Kalaihena Kaopuiki and Jeffrey Alan Salvatierra Ramirez >> Renee Kristine Keeney and Kevin Patrick McCracken >> Nicolle Christine Kollmer and Derrick Borden Jr. >> William Josiah Lagazo and Julia Kealohilani Milam >> Cheng Hao Leung and En-Tzu Chang >> Steven Lopes and Sage Marie Drape >> David Joong Kwai Loui and Cynthia Joseita Nishida >> Kaylene Mew Ling Loui and Kyle Takashi Kawamoto >> Charolette Dawn Baculo Mallari and Ma Bernadette Mendoza Roque >> Sandip Gatubhai Mehta and Rebecca Elizabeth Ardrey >> Ismael Nambo Molina and Maria Guadalupe Villanueva Lopez >> Govind Sanjay Nayar and Jessica Jean Freedman >> Roberto Carlos Olivas and Daisy Gutierrez >> Alejandro David Orozco and Mariah Raven Henry >> Christopher Cjon Porche and Rhonda Tanika Bramlett >> Jennifer Audrey Leones Quitoriano and Matthew Chandler Gambril >> Ashley Elizabeth Roark and Adam Francis Neri >> Kaira Sage and Gabriel Kalani Barbadillo >> Haley Ann Skowronski and Jesus Guzman >> Matthew Nicholas Tanaid and Drina Tamiko Fujishige >> Alissa Ximena Ventura and Guillermo Lucero >> Talana Rene Walker and Todd Austin Weber >> Jennifer Jerrilynne Womack-Robbins and Troy Leon Howard >> Devin Sadao Uyeda Yoshinaka and Ryoko Ogawa BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, July 7-13 >> Emery Taylor Abalos Boyer >> Simone Adeline Brunt >> Meya Mariza Kealohilani Cayabyab Flores >> Elijah Reid Grande >> Alijah Jahmir Greene >> Jozie-Bella Leiokaulu‘oakaheaikalaniloa Grilho-Freitas >> Yuina Kaili Hashi >> Leona Kaiapo Nohea Henriques >> Clark Leyang Hsu >> Virginia Francis Kamaleihiluokawaokele Jacinto >> Paula Mo’uituutuuni Mei Langi To’ulu Ae Ma’onioni Kaho >> Samuelu Makana Kaisa >> Mikaela Rose Aggasid Lauronal >> Kawenalei Vehia Marei Mariteragi Haiola >> Jaxon Kekamaili‘iokekaulikemaikalani Masayuki Masada >> Amirah Shay Mitchell >> Sophia Elise Munalem >> Kawehi Skye Vaipunaoteola Oliveros >> Athena Lynn Robertson >> Liam Mateo Santiago >> Dav Akizumi Ke‘alohi Sheldon >> Lowen Isamu Kekoaonalani Shimizu >> Jeremy Reid Stuthard >> Shohei Koa Truong >> Ezekiel Remy Villacruzes >> Makoa Romeo Pasion Viloria >> Mahina Keala‘alohilanikapo Lindsey Wingert >> Adrian May Laniloa Workman >> Alayah Lyn Kamaleipulamaokalewalani Yu-Waiwaiole >> Alenah Leigh Pomaika‘ika‘anelakia‘i Yu-Waiwaiole Previous Story Another Thirty Meter Telescope dispute gets a hearing