Letter: Expand hula festival to Waikiki for tourists

Last weekend’s Prince Lot Hula Festival turned out great for all. Methinks the Moanalua Gardens Foundation and the International Market Place ought to do it again.

There are advantages for all. A larger venue would allow the hula halau to expand participation to include non-keiki hula dancers. The International Market Place would get an annual free event (but would still contribute in-kind services) that surely would be attractive to tourists. I suppose that the Market Place would have to provide parking, but on a weekend, that issue would be far less of a problem — and anyway, most tourists just walk from their Waikiki hotels or condos.

Kendrick K.F. Lee

Alewa Heights

