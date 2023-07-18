comscore Letter: Expand hula festival to Waikiki for tourists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Expand hula festival to Waikiki for tourists

Last weekend’s Prince Lot Hula Festival turned out great for all. Methinks the Moanalua Gardens Foundation and the International Market Place ought to do it again. Read more

