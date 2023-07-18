Letter: MAGA supports Trump for his accomplishments

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was willing to at least consider the anti-Trump tirade, “Trump above all” by Miles Taylor (Star-Advertiser, July 14), until he made the unforgivable and lazy comparison of Donald Trump and his supporters to pre-Nazi Germany: “Adolf Hitler rose to power on a Big Lie.”

As a Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporter myself, I have found that the Trump haters generally refuse to accept the fact that Trump achieved important accomplishments for which the majority of the country had been hoping.

Under Trump’s watch, America for the first time became completely energy independent.

The southern border was being closed, unlike the border we have today. NATO nations were forced to increase their military expenditures to the 2% of GDP that was required. We are seeing how important that is today.

MAGA Americans are not a threat to anyone but those who believe America is in decline.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

