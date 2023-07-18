Letter: Open rail system only when it’s more useful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has shown it can build and run a rail system, it’s time to review the cost of running an 11-mile system for two more years before getting to Kalihi, and six more years after that to get to Kakaako.

The added cost of running an inefficient system that lacks ridership does not advance the goal of building a functional rail for Honolulu.

The city should focus on the goal of building a working rail system that adds a transportation alternative to driving the East Honolulu-to-West side transportation corridor. It should not use tax dollars to operate the current 11-mile track at an annual cost of $85 million.

It’s time to eliminate costs associated with running an 11-mile system that lacks ridership. Commuters will not use the system until it gets them where they want to go — not to a condemned stadium.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

