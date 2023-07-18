comscore Letter: Open rail system only when it’s more useful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Open rail system only when it’s more useful

Now that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has shown it can build and run a rail system, it’s time to review the cost of running an 11-mile system for two more years before getting to Kalihi, and six more years after that to get to Kakaako. Read more

