Off The News: Death and investigation at OCCC

Oahu Community Correctional Center conducted a contraband search characterized as “routine” and “planned” on Friday — but after certain as-yet-undisclosed items were found during the search, both criminal and internal investigations have been launched.

The search came eight days after Christopher Ikaika Vaefaga Jr., 36, was found dead in a unit at OCCC, which at 950 beds is the state’s largest jail. Vaefaga had been beaten, allegedly by two other inmates.

If the search was not prompted by this act, it should have been, as with any incidence of serious crime within the facility. And if internal wrongdoing is detected, it should be exposed and addressed, immediately.