comscore Off The News: Death and investigation at OCCC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Death and investigation at OCCC

  • Today
  • Updated 6:24 p.m.

Oahu Community Correctional Center conducted a contraband search characterized as “routine” and “planned” on Friday — but after certain as-yet-undisclosed items were found during the search, both criminal and internal investigations have been launched. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Empty-home tax can pay for affordable homes

Scroll Up