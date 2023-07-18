Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Death and investigation at OCCC Today Updated 6:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Oahu Community Correctional Center conducted a contraband search characterized as “routine” and “planned” on Friday — but after certain as-yet-undisclosed items were found during the search, both criminal and internal investigations have been launched. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Oahu Community Correctional Center conducted a contraband search characterized as “routine” and “planned” on Friday — but after certain as-yet-undisclosed items were found during the search, both criminal and internal investigations have been launched. The search came eight days after Christopher Ikaika Vaefaga Jr., 36, was found dead in a unit at OCCC, which at 950 beds is the state’s largest jail. Vaefaga had been beaten, allegedly by two other inmates. If the search was not prompted by this act, it should have been, as with any incidence of serious crime within the facility. And if internal wrongdoing is detected, it should be exposed and addressed, immediately. Previous Story Letter: Empty-home tax can pay for affordable homes