No matter how much you may love a good potato salad, you have to admit it doesn’t score many points for good looks or good nutrition.

Your basic version is cubes of potatoes drenched in mayonnaise — white on white, carbs and fat.

This potato salad lives up to the name “salad,” with actual veggies and black beans for protein. It’s got color and style. To make it simpler, use a bottled dressing. Anything creamy would work.

Potato Salad of Many Colors

Ingredients:

• 2 large (1 1/2 pounds total) russet potatoes

• 1 large (3/4 pound) sweet potato

• 1/4 cup frozen peas

• 1 (15-ounce) can black beans

• 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

• 2 tablespoons minced chives or green onion

• Salt and pepper, to taste, if needed

Dressing ingredients:

• 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon lime juice

• 1 tablespoon minced cilantro

• 1 tablespoon minced dill

Directions:

Bring pot of water to boil. Scrub potatoes well; cut in half. Boil potatoes 15-20 minutes until easily pierced with a fork. Do not overcook or your salad will be mushy. Drain and let cool slightly.

Meanwhile, let peas defrost. Drain and rinse beans.

When potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel off skins and cut into 1-inch chunks. Combine in bowl with peas, beans and tomatoes. Sprinkle with basil and chives.

Combine dressing ingredients, stirring until smooth. Add gradually to potato mixture, folding gently to coat potatoes without breaking them up. Taste; season with salt and pepper if needed.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 300 calories, 14 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.