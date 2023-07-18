A local favorite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s no better way to beat the heat than with a cold, refreshing shave ice treat. My Happy Place Hawaii recently opened its pink shave ice trailer on the corner of Piikoi and Kinau streets, according to business owner Landon Ebata.

“We started doing pop-ups last year at craft fairs, but we wanted to do something else so we wouldn’t have to transport so much stuff around,” he says. “We built this trailer during the early part of this year.

“My wife works down the road, and she knows this is a high-traffic area,” he adds. “Doing shave ice is kind of my thing; it makes me happy. The texture of ours makes it unique — it’s fluffier and not as fine.”

The menu features a wide variety of flavors, ranging from cotton candy and blue raspberry to POG, root beer and pink bubblegum. Choose from keiki ($2), regular ($5) and large ($7) sizes.

“Any combination of tropical flavors like lilikoi, lychee and pineap ple is always popular,” Ebata says. “We also have an orange creamsicle that’s good. Our matcha flavor goes well with mochi balls ($1 more) and ice cream.”

Customers can enjoy free ice cream or condensed milk until the end of summer.

The biz is currently open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Follow the business on Instagram (@my_happy_place_hawaii).

My Happy Place Hawaii

1221 Piikoi St.

(Corner of Piikoi and Kinau streets)

Instagram: @my_happy_place_hawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, debit cards and Venmo accepted