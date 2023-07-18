comscore Authentic Eats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Authentic Eats

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:14 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/BUGKING88
  • PHOTO BY MARK GALACGAC
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO COURTESY MINASA HAWAII
  • PHOTO COURTESY PESO
  • PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES/YULIANG11
  • PHOTO COURTESY ELENA'S HOME OF THE FINEST FILIPINO FOODS

Want to create the ultimate Filipino feast? Be sure your family-style meal includes some of these traditional favorites. Read more

Previous Story
Raising the bar

Scroll Up