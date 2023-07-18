The urban foodie hub
- By Lillian Cumic
-
July 18, 2023
-
PHOTO BY LILLIAN CUMIC
Morning Brew’s vegan eats (From top left) Tofu and veggie scramble ($11.75); hibiscus kombucha ($5.75-$7.65); vegan BLAT ($12.50); chia pudding ($9.50); banana pancakes ($11.25); coconut Thai latte ($5.70-$6.65); chocolate chip cookie ($2), vegan oatcake ($4.50), orange marble muffin ($4.25); vegan loco moco ($13).
