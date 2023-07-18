comscore The urban foodie hub | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Secret Garden

The urban foodie hub

  • By Lillian Cumic
  • July 18, 2023

  • PHOTO BY LILLIAN CUMIC

    Morning Brew’s vegan eats (From top left) Tofu and veggie scramble ($11.75); hibiscus kombucha ($5.75-$7.65); vegan BLAT ($12.50); chia pudding ($9.50); banana pancakes ($11.25); coconut Thai latte ($5.70-$6.65); chocolate chip cookie ($2), vegan oatcake ($4.50), orange marble muffin ($4.25); vegan loco moco ($13).

SALT at our Kakaako is a dynamic hot spot in the hip and trendy neighborhood taking up an entire city block with 85,000 square feet of boutique shops, restaurants and mixed-use spaces. Read more

Previous Story
Savory, addictive snacks
Next Story
Raising the bar

Scroll Up