The urban foodie hub

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SALT at our Kakaako is a dynamic hot spot in the hip and trendy neighborhood taking up an entire city block with 85,000 square feet of boutique shops, restaurants and mixed-use spaces. Read more

SALT at our Kakaako is a dynamic hot spot in the hip and trendy neighborhood taking up an entire city block with 85,000 square feet of boutique shops, restaurants and mixed-use spaces. The chic, open design is a gathering place for exploration and engagement — local culture, shopping, innovative events and dining — with several eateries offering plant-based victuals. Sip, see and savor this urban chill zone while you take in some of the breathtaking murals scattered around the complex.

For the sweet tooth, Morn ing Brew’s vegan banana pancakes ($11.25), or the chia pudding ($9.50) topped with chia coconut granola, fresh fruits and agave will keep you energized for your wander around the hub. Grab some in-house pastries to go, such as the chocolate chip cookie ($2), vegan oatcake ($4.50), or orange marble muffin ($4.25), which are available in single portions for easy snacking. Other “vegan eats” include a tofu and veggie scramble with brown rice ($11.75); the island fave vegan loco moco ($13) made with a hearty black bean patty and thick brown gravy; and a vegan BLAT ($12.50) with coconut shaved bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato on multigrain bread, which is part of the specialty menu that changes quarterly. Refresh with a house lemonade available in three SKY kombucha flavors on tap — blueberry acai, lilikoi, and hibiscus ($5.75-$7.65); or opt for a coconut Thai latte ($5.70-$6.65) sweetened with condensed coconut milk and choice of four plant-based milks. Visit morningbrew.com.

The modern industrial ambiance at 9 Bar HNL, run by passionate coffee connoisseurs, is a great place to unwind for an afternoon pick-me-up. Enjoy any of the specialty coffees with the vegan and gluten-free Okinawan sweet potato mochi ($3.75) topped with toasted coconut. Stay abuzz on Instagram (@9barhnl).

Start your happy hour at Moku Kitchen (2-5:30 p.m. daily) with $2 off drinks and 50% off all small plates — the coconut corn chowder for $6 (normally $12) has a tantalizing twist of Thai flavors made with lemongrass and coconut milk. Pair with a side of zesty chile broccoli ($8) and a “craft on draft” beer (from $8.50) and you have an affordable, satisfying meal. Other veggie dishes can be modified, so inform your server of any dietary preferences or food allergies. Go online to mokukitchen.com.

Satisfy your Japanese craving for a bargain at the Pitch Sports Bar’s new sushi menu during happy hour (2:30-6:30 p.m. daily) with $1 off drinks. The yasai veggie roll for $3 (normally $5) is packed with cucumber, pickled radish, crispy burdock and marinated gourd made to order and packed with flavor; the freshly cooked edamame for only $6 (normally $12) is served hot with sea salt (add garlic or spicy for an additional $1); or share the generous half portion of tofu salad for $6 (normally $16) topped with a zesty sesame dressing, ginger sauce, shoyu and shredded bonito (order without if you’re plant-based) over a bed of yuzu vinaigrette-dressed mixed greens and cherry tomatoes that’s big enough for two. Follow on Instagram (@saltourkakaako).

SALT is a bright and welcoming confluence worth visiting with something for everyone, including low-cost plant-based food.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise and Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.