If you’re looking for all-you-can-eat offerings, check out the following:

Breakfast of champions

After more than three years, the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa’s (2365 Kalakaua Ave.) breakfast buffet is back at The Veranda. It costs $44 per adult ($22 for children under age 12) and there’s a 15% kamaaina discount.

The buffet offers a variety of hot and cold selections. Highlights include made-to-order omelets, a Japanese breakfast station with a miso soup bar, broiled or misoyaki salmon and natto, and a hot station with local-style fried rice, eggs Benedicts, scrambled eggs and bacon. Be sure to ask for the Moana’s signature “beautiful pancakes” and mochi waffles.

Visit verandawaikiki.com.

New brunch options

Located on the second floor of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach (2490 Kalakaua Ave.), Makana Lani offers a daily breakfast buffet ($38), as well as a weekend brunch buffet ($68 per person). Weekend brunch features a carving station with prime rib, along with seafood like shrimp, scallops, salmon and poke.

The restaurant opened last August and has since added more items to its buffet, including steamed crab legs with butter, homemade ube pancakes and haupia syrups, li-hing short ribs and a chocolate fountain with delectable treats for dipping.

Call 808-921-6198 or visit makanalanihawaii.com.

An affordable lunch

Duke’s Waikiki (2335 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 116) recently brought back its breakfast and lunch buffets. The latter is available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $29 per adult.

Highlights from the lunch buffet include made-to-order poke bowls (complete with four different poke flavors and toppings), teriyaki chicken, kalbi short ribs, North Shore garlic shrimp, all-natural kalua pork and cabbage and healthy ancient grain salads. This is all in addition to the salad bar with a variety of toppings. Kamaaina, show your state ID and get 20% off.

Call 808-922-2268 or visit dukeswaikiki.com.

