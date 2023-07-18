comscore Finding the points in a love triangle murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Finding the points in a love triangle murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

A recently retired Honolulu police detective last week explained to a jury how the person who slain acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara had exchanged thousands of cellphone messages with was identified. Read more

