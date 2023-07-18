comscore Global defense firm founder on leave due to probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Global defense firm founder on leave due to probe

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
    Christopher Dawson

The founder of global government contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. and its 11 DAWSON subsidiaries placed himself on administrative leave pending the outcome of a federal investigation into potential financial and tax crimes. Read more

