Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation
By Dan Nakaso
and Mia Anzalone dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
Gov. Josh Green
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green held up the emergency homeless proclamation in a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday. Over the next five years, Green wants to see 50,000 homes built, most of them considered affordable.