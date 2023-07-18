comscore Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation

  • By Dan Nakaso and Mia Anzalone dnakaso@staradvertiser.com manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. Josh Green

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green held up the emergency homeless proclamation in a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday. Over the next five years, Green wants to see 50,000 homes built, most of them considered affordable.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green held up the emergency homeless proclamation in a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday. Over the next five years, Green wants to see 50,000 homes built, most of them considered affordable.

An emergency proclamation signed Monday by Gov. Josh Green kick-starts a one-year revolution in how homes are built across the islands with the ambitious goals of quickly getting 50,000 new units up, cutting prices and keeping Hawaii residents from leaving one of the most expensive states in the country while bringing expats home. Read more

Previous Story
Complaints swirl at Kakaako state affordable-housing project

Scroll Up