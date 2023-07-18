Hawaii public school teachers get schooled in finance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union announced Monday its second annual sponsorship of $40,000 in support of Chaminade University’s Personal Finance and Economics Training Program for teachers.

Nineteen educators from 13 public schools on Oahu participated in the 2023 summer workshop, which ran from July 10 through Friday, to gain a better understanding of economics and personal finance, and learn ways to effectively adopt curriculum for their specific grade levels.

“Enriching the minds of future generations through financial education continues to be one of our top priorities at Hawaii State FCU,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU.

“We’re proud to support Chaminade University’s financial literacy program for teachers because it helps to lay the foundation for our keiki’s future academic and professional success.”

All participating teachers received full scholarships to participate in the program, which were funded by Hawaii State FCU. Hawaii State FCU provided lunch and custom swag bags to all participating teachers and facilitated workshops on financial education, retirement planning and first-time home-buying options. Teachers will earn three graduate-level academic credits after completing the course, which can be used toward Department of Education teacher reclassification.