Kokua Line: How do nonprofits get COVID-19 relief now?

Question: Which nonprofits got the COVID-19 relief grants the first round? What’s the deadline for the second round? If we didn’t get money the first time, can we try again? What if insurance covered some losses?

Answer: Fifty-six nonprofit organizations that suffered net losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic shared in a total of about $4.1 million from the Non-Profit Relief Program, according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Community Services, which lists them on its website, at 808ne.ws/NPRP. Alphabetically, they range from Advantage Sports Academy Inc. to Worknet Inc.

The deadline to apply for the second round of funding, known as Tranche 2, is Aug. 25. A total of up $15 million is available, according to program guidelines posted at oneoahu.org/nonprofitreliefprogram. The maximum any one nonprofit can receive is $100,000, whether in the first round, the second round or both, the guide says.

Yes, nonprofits ineligible for the first round might qualify now. Round two has revised rules, notably that the 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization serving Oahu residents can report pandemic-­induced revenue losses in either the 2020 or the 2021 tax year. Losses both years were required in the first round.

Nonprofits previously rejected for that reason don’t need to reapply, according to the guide, which says, “Completed Tranche 1 applications that met all of qualifications for a grant except for establishing a net loss in both the 2020 and 2021 tax years are carried over into Tranche 2 and will be re-evaluated under the eligibility requirements of Tranche 2.”

If your group was rejected for a different reason, such as for failing to provide documentation for tax years 2019, 2020 and 2021, you can reopen your application and submit the required documents, the guide says.

Applications are submitted online, via a link on the program’s website.

“Net loss” means total expenses exceeded total revenues in either year. Applicants must explain how the pandemic caused the losses. As for your last question, there’s no double dipping. Grants from this program exclude expenditures covered or reimbursed by insurance or by other government or privately funded COVID- 19 relief programs.

Between 26% and 29% of nonprofit organizations on Oahu “experienced a loss of revenue during the pandemic,” according to surveys cited in the program guidelines.

Q: Do I need an appointment to pay my property tax at a satellite city hall?

A: No, this is an express-­window service, available only during monthlong collection periods from July 20 to Aug. 20 and from Jan. 20 to Feb. 20, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Serv­ices.

Q: So often I hear that HPD is short-staffed, but there’s never information on how to apply for the jobs or how much they pay.

A: Visit joinhono lulupd.org to see minimum requirements, the application process, pay ranges and benefits for various open positions in the Honolulu Police Department. A Zoom session for prospective police recruits and police communications officers is scheduled for July 26 at 11 a.m.; you can sign up on the website.

Mahalo

While at the drive-thru taking a while to order lunch for three of us ladies at the Nimitz McDonald’s last Tuesday, tired and hungry, we were so happy to finally reach the cashier window, and we were in for a shock! I asked for our bill and was told that someone ahead of us took care of our bill! Wow! We saw a hand waving out of the white pickup truck ahead, so we waved back as he left the parking lot and we were still in shock! So we tried to pay for the car following us, but they had already paid. Feeling so grateful, we all vowed to pay it forward next time in line. Mahalo to the White Pickup Truck Angel. — Rene, Claire and Jean

