Kunia Village given OK to drink tap water again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kunia Village given OK to drink tap water again

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 11 Instructions on using bottled water were posted on the Kunia Village office earlier this year due to contamination, but the community has now been given the OK to drink tap water again.

    Instructions on using bottled water were posted on the Kunia Village office earlier this year due to contamination, but the community has now been given the OK to drink tap water again.

Hundreds of residents of Kunia Village have finally been given the all-clear to resume drinking their tap water after two wells that supplied their potable water tested positive for chemicals called PFAS earlier this year. Read more

