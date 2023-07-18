Oahu’s Waianae Coast most vulnerable to natural disasters
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:27 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Chuck Yamada in the garage of his Waianae home, where some of the family’s emergency supplies are stored.
Chuck Yamada stores extra food like Vienna sausage, Spam, corned beef and vegetable oil in the garage of his Waianae home. The family goes through the supply and replenishes it so none of the food expires.