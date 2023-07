Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I work at the submarine base and welcome the arrival of the rail. It functions perfectly and is less stressful than the H-1 commute I have driven for more than 30 years. Read more

I work at the submarine base and welcome the arrival of the rail. It functions perfectly and is less stressful than the H-1 commute I have driven for more than 30 years.

Unfortunately, while the rail starts at 5 a.m., the No. 40 bus that goes past my housing development doesn’t begin to stop at the University of Hawaii- West Oahu station until 7 a.m.

The last express bus (PH8) to the base departs Aloha Stadium at 6:10 a.m. That is likely due to the fact the shipyard’s first shift starts at 6:30.

I represent a key segment of commuters who will pay to ride this first section of rail. I sincerely hope the city quickly acts to maximize bus access to the rail during peak Joint Base commuting hours.

Dan Maloney

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter