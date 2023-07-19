Letter: Halawa Stream needs more stabilization work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The abandoned Halawa Stream maintenance project is decades old. With Tropical Storm Calvin approaching, will our Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-declared flood zone dodge the bullet? Or will we be added to local government’s “Oops!” list with veteran members Aina Haina, Manoa and Haleiwa?

No doubt the project’s price tag is well above what it would have been 25-plus years ago. Contributing to the increased cost is the need of stabilizing and fortifying the full length of the stream’s banks, from Salt Lake Boulevard to Kamehameha Highway.

Damage and loss cannot easily be blamed on Mother Nature. Blatant disregard is a documented truth.

Lynn Wong

Aiea

