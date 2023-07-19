Editorial | Letters Letter: Halawa Stream needs more stabilization work Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The abandoned Halawa Stream maintenance project is decades old. With Tropical Storm Calvin approaching, will our Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-declared flood zone dodge the bullet? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The abandoned Halawa Stream maintenance project is decades old. With Tropical Storm Calvin approaching, will our Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-declared flood zone dodge the bullet? Or will we be added to local government’s “Oops!” list with veteran members Aina Haina, Manoa and Haleiwa? No doubt the project’s price tag is well above what it would have been 25-plus years ago. Contributing to the increased cost is the need of stabilizing and fortifying the full length of the stream’s banks, from Salt Lake Boulevard to Kamehameha Highway. Damage and loss cannot easily be blamed on Mother Nature. Blatant disregard is a documented truth. Lynn Wong Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Population size a factor in number of gun deaths