Letter: Halawa Stream needs more stabilization work

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The abandoned Halawa Stream maintenance project is decades old. With Tropical Storm Calvin approaching, will our Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-declared flood zone dodge the bullet? Read more

