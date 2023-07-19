Letter: Hawaii in middle of U.S. ‘western frontier’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The story, “Case reintroduces bill for more Pacific isle engagement,” (Star-Advertiser, July 14), took me back to 1950 and my dad, who produced and wrote the U.S. Navy radio show, “Across the Blue Pacific.”

From when I was 4 years old until I was 9, we only knew Dad as a warrior who would go off to battle on his destroyer from Pearl Harbor, returning home months to a year later.

Shortly after the war, he was given shore duty at Pearl Harbor and produced “Across the Blue Pacific.”

I was only 13, living in Navy housing at Pearl Harbor, when my dad told us that the Territory of Hawaii was America’s new frontier.

He died in 1958 and many stories were written about him and the Navy’s radio show, including one from Honolulu Advertiser columnist Bob Krauss (“In One Ear,” May 10, 1958).

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUNC) conference in Hawaii in 2016 and U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s efforts on the BLUE Pacific Act have reawakened in me my dad’s belief that Hawaii and the Pacific are America’s western frontier.

Bob Hampton

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter